Arlington man killed, Oelwein man injured in garbage truck crash
Arlington man killed, Oelwein man injured in garbage truck crash

SMITHFIELD -- An Arlington man was killed after officials say his vehicle was hit by a garbage truck in rural Fayette County.

Cody Bushaw, 48, of Arlington was driving a 2004 Chevrolet pick-up westbound on 80th Avenue in Smithfield when a Black Hawk Waste Disposal garbage truck driven by Patrick Schanbeck, 32, of Oelwein driving northbound on J Avenue failed to yield at the intersection, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

The impact caused Bushaw's pick-up to roll into the east ditch. The garbage truck came to rest in the west ditch, according to the patrol.

Bushaw was pronounced dead at the scene. The report did not specify if he was wearing a seat belt.

Schanbeck was taken by Mercy Oelwein ambulance to Mercy Oelwein for unspecified injuries, according to the patrol.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office and Arlington Fire Rescue assisted in the crash.

Iowa State Patrol logo
