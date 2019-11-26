LAMONT -- One man was hospitalized and the driver arrested following a two-vehicle crash south of Lamont Sunday afternoon.
The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office said the crash was reported about 4:10 p.m. in the 1400 block of Washburn Avenue (Highway 187). According to the investigation, a 2015 Toyota Tacoma operated by Benjamin P. McAllen, 41, of Arlington, was traveling northbound on Washburn Avenue when his vehicle crossed the center line and into the path of a southbound 2006 Sterling tanker truck operated by Justin B. Stone, 45, of Manchester.
Stone swerved onto the west shoulder to avoid a head-on collision and both vehicles sideswiped. Deputies said the McAllen vehicle continued into the west ditch, striking a utility pole and coming to rest in a cornfield. A passenger in the McAllen vehicle, Shad A. McAllen, 47, of Arlington, was mechanically extricated from the vehicle and transported to Regional Medical Center in Manchester with serious injuries.
Benjamin McAllen was arrested and charged with driving while his license was barred (an aggravated misdemeanor), driving while his license was suspended (a simple misdemeanor) and ticketed for failure to yield half of roadway.
The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Lamont Fire Department, Dundee Fire Department and Regional Medical Center Ambulance Service.
