WATERLOO – Cedar Valley Thrift and Outreach Outlet is hosting a back-to-school clothing and shoe donation drive.
The drive runs from July 10 to Aug. 7. A parking lot party with a free meal, as well as a $1 clothing sale will be held on Saturday, Aug. 12 from noon to 4 p.m.
The organization is asking for people to donate gently used clothes and shoes for students from kindergarten to high school in order to prevent children from being bullied because of their clothing.
The store, located at 1109 East Fourth St. in Waterloo is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. It is closed Sunday and Monday.
Monetary donations can be sent via Cashapp to $karmintcv2. Anyone with questions can contact Karmin Teague at (319) 433-8893.
