Area students on Wichita State honor roll

witchita state logo .jpg

WICHITA, Kan. -- Wichita State University has announced the names area students on the WSU Dean’s Honor Roll for spring 2022: Morgan R. Weber of Dike, and Lilian C. Liekweg of Janesville.

