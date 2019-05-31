CEDAR FALLS — Two area students are among the 161 high school seniors named in the 55th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars.
Recognized are Astoria Chao of Cedar Falls High School and Megan Niewoehner of Sumner-Fredericksburg High School.
The honor recognizes accomplishments in academics, the arts and career and technical education fields.
The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars annually based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as evidence of community service, leadership and demonstrated commitment to high ideals.
A 2019 ceremony will be held June 23, when each honoree will receive a Presidential Scholar Medallion.
Other Iowa students honored are Colin McDonald of Tiffin and Jaxon Mullinnix of Lone Tree.
