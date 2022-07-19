Area students make DMACC president’s list

DES MOINES -- Des Moines Area Community College has recognized the following students on the spring President’s List -Teresia Kanini and Hillary Schmidt, both of Cedar Falls; Dallas Wittenburg of Readlyn and Sara Hansen of Waterloo.
