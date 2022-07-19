 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Area students make DMACC president’s list

  • 0
des moines area community college logo .jpg

DES MOINES -- Des Moines Area Community College has recognized the following students on the spring President’s List -Teresia Kanini and Hillary Schmidt, both of Cedar Falls; Dallas Wittenburg of Readlyn and Sara Hansen of Waterloo.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

London zoo penguins lay low as UK temperatures soar

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News