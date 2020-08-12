Area schools detail Return to Learn plans

WATERLOO — Five months after school across the country closed in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, schools have prepared Return to Learn plans for this fall.
All districts and nonpublic schools in Iowa must also have a plan for offering continuous learning in case of an emergency, such as the resurgence of COVID-19 or a situation where it is not possible for students to be in the building receiving instruction.
Daily schedules, classroom structures and routines will be altered at all schools to promote social distancing and mitigation strategies.
The plans below could change based on the ever-changing pandemic trends. Here’s what some local school districts are planning when schools resume classes.
Dike-New Hartford
The Dike-New Hartford Community School District will return in person as scheduled Aug. 24. Families have the choice of in-person or virtual learning.
If needed, the district will offer a hybrid option, where students will be split into two groups. Group A would attend Monday, Wednesday and Fridays in person, with Tuesday and Thursdays participating from home online. Group B would attend Tuesday and Thursdays, with Monday, Wednesday and Fridays participating from home online.
Dunkerton
Dunkerton Community School District will begin in-person learning on Aug. 25.
If needed, the district has plans in place for a hybrid model where some teachers would teach on site and some online.
Jesup
Jesup Community School District will return to on-site learning on Aug. 24.
The district will also offer two hybrid learning options — one with minimal off-site learning and one with significant off-site learning.
In case of an emergency or a significant number of absences, the district will offer a hybrid model where only preschool through fourth grade will attend on site, and fifth through 12th will learn remotely. Another option will be for rural students that will include off-site learning with printed packets.
The district will offer 100% remote learning in event of a district-wide closure.
La Porte City
Union Community School District plans to start in person as scheduled Aug. 24 but will change to a 2:15 p.m. dismissal for each school day through Oct. 2.
The district will allow any students the ability to complete all coursework from home by creating simultaneous in-person and online options.
The district’s hybrid model will include students watching video-recorded classroom sessions.
Remote-only class sections will be available if there are a significant number of student absences in a grade level.
Denver
The Denver Community School District will begin on time and on site Aug. 24. Denver families will be provided two learning options: face-to-face and virtual learning.
Waverly-Shell RockThe Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools plans to open in person as scheduled on Aug. 24.
The district also will offer a hybrid option of combined in-person learning and virtual learning.
