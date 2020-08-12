Area schools detail Return to Learn plans

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — Five months after school across the country closed in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, schools have prepared Return to Learn plans for this fall.

All districts and nonpublic schools in Iowa must also have a plan for offering continuous learning in case of an emergency, such as the resurgence of COVID-19 or a situation where it is not possible for students to be in the building receiving instruction.

Daily schedules, classroom structures and routines will be altered at all schools to promote social distancing and mitigation strategies.

The plans below could change based on the ever-changing pandemic trends. Here’s what some local school districts are planning when schools resume classes.

Dike-New Hartford

The Dike-New Hartford Community School District will return in person as scheduled Aug. 24. Families have the choice of in-person or virtual learning.

If needed, the district will offer a hybrid option, where students will be split into two groups. Group A would attend Monday, Wednesday and Fridays in person, with Tuesday and Thursdays participating from home online. Group B would attend Tuesday and Thursdays, with Monday, Wednesday and Fridays participating from home online.