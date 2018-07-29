MOUNT PLEASANT -- A Waterloo woman and two Buckingham residents were hurt in a crash on Highway 218 in Henry County Saturday.
The Iowa State Patrol said the crash was reported about 6:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Highway 218 near mile marker 48.
Injured were Austin B. Beadles, 21, of Buckingham, the driver of the Chevy Trailblazer involved in the accident, as well as Bradley S. Dundee, 49, of Buckingham, and Ashley N. Beadles, 49, of Waterloo.
Austin Beadles and Dundee were transported by ambulance to Henry County Health Center in Mount Pleasant, while Ashley Beadles was taken to University Hospitals in Iowa City.
Troopers said the driver either blacked out or fell asleep driving. The vehicle left the roadway to the east. The driver then over-corrected, crossed back over the southbound lanes and entered the west ditch where it struck a tree.
The crash remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.