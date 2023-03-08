WAVERLY -- The Northeast Area Music Teachers Association announced the winners and alternates of their pre-college piano auditions held at Wartburg College.
These students now advance to the Iowa Music Teachers State Auditions which will be held at Iowa State University on March 11.
The name of each student's teacher is in parentheses.
- Winner: Charlie Larson (Ann Barry)
- 1st Alternate: Thomas Haile (Patricia Reuter Riddle)
- Winner: Nile Treinen (Chandar Boyle)
- 1st Alternate: Neva Doeden (Patricia Reuter Riddle)
- Winner: Baoyuan Ding (Ted Reuter)
- 1st Alternate: Rishika Shettigar (Ann Barry)
- Winner: Thomas Aguilar (Ann Barry)
- Winner: Emily Liu (Ted Reuter)
- 1st Alternative: Maggie VerDught (Ann Barry)
- 2nd Alternative: Levi Roberts (Chandar Boyle)
- Winner: Ethan Boyle (Ted Reuter)
- Winner: Jessica Treinen (Ted Reuter)
- Alternate: Ana Aguilar (Ann Barry)
- Winner: Dino Vallem (Ted Reuter)
- 1st Alternate: Elizabeth Stanish (Patricia Reuter Riddle)
