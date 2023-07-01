WATERLOO – The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley has announced the following needs of local organizations:
- LifeServe is looking for regional drivers to deliver blood products and supplies. Trips range from 45 minutes to three hours.
- The Cedar Valley Arboretum and Botanic Gardens are looking for those to help with watering and weeding their plants.
- The Job Foundation is looking for a communications intern.
- The Waterloo Community Playhouse and the Black Hawk Children's Theatre are looking for people to help with hair and makeup, spotlight operations and costumes.
Those interested can contact the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at (319) 883-3015, information@vccv.org or vccv.org.
