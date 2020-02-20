Area meals planned

St. Gabriel Church, Reinbeck, will have a fish fry from 5 to 7 p.m. March 6. Cost is $9 for adults and $5 for children 6 to 12.

Cedar Valley Odd Fellow Lodge and Happy Thought Rebekah Lodge will have dinners from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 15, April 19 and May 17 at the OddFellows Hall, corner of Second and Franklin streets, Cedar Falls. Cost is $9 for adults, $4 for children ages 5 to 12 and free for ages 4 and younger.