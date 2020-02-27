Area meals planned

American Legion, Becker-Chapman Post 138, 728 Commercial St., Waterloo, will have a Lenten fish fry from 5-7:30 p.m. Friday; and March 13, 20 and 27; and April 3 and 10. Cost is $10 for adults, $7 for ages 3-7 and free for children younger than 3.

Denver American Legion, 161 E. Main St., will host an all-you-can-eat fish fry 5-7:30 p.m. Friday. Cost is $10 for adults and $4 for kids ages 6-12.

Mary Lou’s Bar & Grill, 2719 Center St., Cedar Falls, will have an all-you-can-eat fish fry every Friday until April 10. Hours are 5 to 9 p.m. Cost is $13.99.

The Fairbank United Methodist Church is sponsoring a St. Pat’s Soup Supper on March 17 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. in the church fellowship hall. There will be a freewill offering.

