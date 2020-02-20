Area meals planned

You have free articles remaining.
- American Legion Post 285 in Parkersburg will sponsor a breakfast buffet from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday in the Veterans Memorial Building. Cost is $8 for adults and $3 for children ages 11 and younger.
- The Evansdale Sons of AMVETS Post 31 are hosting a beef brisket dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.
- The Waverly Area Veterans Post will have its monthly fish fry from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday at the post, 1300 Fourth St. N.W. Cost is $10 for cod loin and all the fixing. Carry-outs are welcome.
- On Sunday from 10:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., there will be a Mardi Gras celebration with pancakes, scrambled eggs and sausage at Kimball Avenue United Methodist Church, 1207 Kimball Ave., Waterloo. The cost is $6. Call 232-4103 or go to www.kimballaveumc.com for details.
- St. Ansgar Lutheran Church, 1122 W. 11th St., will host a freewill offering luncheon for the public from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday. All proceeds from the dinner will support St. Ansgar’s building and maintenance fund. In addition, there will be a raffle drawing prize baskets for men, women and children.
- First Baptist Church, West Fourth and Baltimore streets, will host a free community meal from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday. Everyone in the area is welcome. The church’s free meals take place the last Wednesday of each month.
- Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 904 Bluff St., will host the annual Shrove Tuesday pancake day on Tuesday. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and dinner will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $6 for 8 years through adults and free for those younger. They can be purchased at the door.
- In observance of Shrove Tuesday, St. Timothy's United Methodist Church, 3220 Terrace Drive, Cedar Falls, will celebrate with a night of pancakes and sausage, games and fellowship from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Also known as “Pancake Day,” “Fat Tuesday” and “Mardi Gras,” Shrove Tuesday is on the Tuesday before Ash Wednesday, the first day of Lent in the Christian faith.
- Cedar Valley Odd Fellow Lodge and Happy Thought Rebekah Lodge will have dinners from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 15, April 19 and May 17 at the OddFellows Hall, corner of Second and Franklin streets, Cedar Falls. Cost is $9 for adults, $4 for children ages 5 to 12 and free for ages 4 and younger.