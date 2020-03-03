Area meals planned

You have free articles remaining.
- Cedar Falls Woman’s Club, Mulligan stew lunch, 11 a.m. March 14; $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 4-12; carry-outs available; children (age 12 and under) $5; proceed assist with preservation and maintenance of the group’s historic Victorian Clubhouse.
- The Moose Lodge, at 6636 La Porte Road, Washburn, has dinners planned from 5-7 p.m. March 4-7, 11, 13, 17, 19-20, 25 and 27-28. Cost is $8. Breakfast will be offered 9 a.m.-noon each Sunday in March.
- The Cedar Falls Fraternal Order of Eagles, 2125 W. Lone Tree Road, Cedar Falls, will have an all-you-can-eat fish fry on March 20 from 5 to 8 p.m. Cost is $10 for all ages 10 and over; under 10 is $5.
The Story of Us: Work
It's impossible to tout the success of the Cedar Valley industry without mentioning one of its earliest and heaviest hitters — John Deere. The tractor manufacturer is at the top of the list of businesses that played a seminal role in making the Cedar Valley the blue-collar breadbasket of Iowa. It had good company in Viking Pump, Waterloo Industries, Illinois Central Railroad and others that provided early residents their livelihoods.
----------
The photos in this and upcoming installment of the Story of Us series have been culled from the Courier's "Cedar Valley Memories" book series.
The three hardcover books, featuring the stories history of the Cedar Valley, are available for purchase here:
----------
The second and third parts of the series will publish on the following dates:
Aug. 16 -- The 1940s, 1950s and 1960s
Sept. 20 -- More than 125 years of pictorial history, including recent memories.