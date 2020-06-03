Area Hy-Vees to give away mini peaches

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WATERLOO — The Cedar Valley Hy-Vee stores will give away more than 40,400 free mini peaches to customers with contactless, drive-thru events on Thursday.

Five events will take place across Cedar Falls, Waterloo and Waverly. The giveaways will start at 10 a.m. and continue until noon, or while supplies last.

In partnership with its fruit supplier SunWest Fruit Co., Hy-Vee is donating fresh produce to Hy-Vee customers as the coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to impact individuals and families across Iowa.

Each store will give away nearly 20 mini peaches to the first 425 customers in line. In total, 2,125 customers will receive the fresh produce and approximately 7,600 pounds will be donated.

The peaches will be loaded into customer vehicles using a contactless method to minimize physical contact and enforce social distancing. All event helpers will be wearing masks and gloves for additional safety measures. No walk-ups will be allowed.

The stores are located at: WHERE: Cedar Falls Hy-Vee (east parking lot), 6301 University Ave.,Cedar Falls; Ansborough Hy-Vee (west parking lot), 2834 Ansborough Ave., Waterloo; Logan Avenue Hy-Vee (north parking lot), 2181 Logan Ave., Waterloo; Crossroads Hy-Vee (northwest area of parking lot), 1422 Flammang Drive, Waterloo; Waverly Hy-Vee (west parking lot), 1311 Fourth St., SW, Waverly.