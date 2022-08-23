 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area groups seek volunteers

Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley logo

WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of the Cedar Valley has announced the following needs of local organizations for volunteers:

  • The AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP Black Hawk County is looking for Reading Buddies. Sit down with elementary students on a weekly basis and help build reading proficiency and provide encouragement to students.
  • The American Red Cross Nebraska-Iowa Region is looking for help with transporting blood to area hospitals.
  • The costume shop at the Waterloo Community Playhouse needs some help. Help organize, construct, and repair costumes.
  • Hartman Reserve Nature Center needs a front desk greeter for its building. Volunteers will answer visitors questions and be a smiling face.

Contact the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at (319) 883-3015 or information@vccv.org, or go online to vccv.org for a complete listing of volunteer opportunities in the Cedar Valley.

