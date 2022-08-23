Area groups seek volunteers

WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of the Cedar Valley has announced the following needs of local organizations for volunteers:

The AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP Black Hawk County is looking for Reading Buddies. Sit down with elementary students on a weekly basis and help build reading proficiency and provide encouragement to students.

The American Red Cross Nebraska-Iowa Region is looking for help with transporting blood to area hospitals.

The costume shop at the Waterloo Community Playhouse needs some help. Help organize, construct, and repair costumes.

Hartman Reserve Nature Center needs a front desk greeter for its building. Volunteers will answer visitors questions and be a smiling face.

Contact the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at (319) 883-3015 or information@vccv.org, or go online to vccv.org for a complete listing of volunteer opportunities in the Cedar Valley.

Waverly AMVETS Auxiliary meal setWAVERLY — AMVETS Post Auxiliary 79 will host a meal Thursday at Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. N.W. The dinner will include baked chicken breast, baked potato, glazed carrots and dessert for $10. Curbside pickup will be 5 to 6 p.m. Dine-in will be served 5:30 to 7 p.m. Make reservations by 8 p.m. Wednesday by calling (319) 483-9287.