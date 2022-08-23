Area groups seek volunteers

COURIER STAFF
WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of the Cedar Valley has announced the following needs of local organizations for volunteers:
The AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP Black Hawk County is looking for Reading Buddies. Sit down with elementary students on a weekly basis and help build reading proficiency and provide encouragement to students. The American Red Cross Nebraska-Iowa Region is looking for help with transporting blood to area hospitals. The costume shop at the Waterloo Community Playhouse needs some help. Help organize, construct, and repair costumes. Hartman Reserve Nature Center needs a front desk greeter for its building. Volunteers will answer visitors questions and be a smiling face.
Contact the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at (319) 883-3015 or
information@vccv.org, or go online to vccv.org for a complete listing of volunteer opportunities in the Cedar Valley.
Waverly AMVETS Auxiliary meal setWAVERLY — AMVETS Post Auxiliary 79 will host a meal Thursday at Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. N.W. The dinner will include baked chicken breast, baked potato, glazed carrots and dessert for $10. Curbside pickup will be 5 to 6 p.m. Dine-in will be served 5:30 to 7 p.m. Make reservations by 8 p.m. Wednesday by calling (319) 483-9287.
Photos: Former Vice President Mike Pence visits the 2022 Iowa State Fair
Pence Iowa State Fair 2022
Former Vice President Mike Pence, center, speaks to the media during a visit Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, to the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Pence Iowa State Fair 2022
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to the media Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, during a visit to the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Pence Iowa State Fair 2022
Former Vice President Mike Pence walks with Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, during a visit to the Iowa State Fair on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Des Moines.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Pence Iowa State Fair 2022
Former Vice President Mike Pence, center, greets fairgoers on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, during a visit to the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Pence Iowa State Fair 2022
Former Vice President Mike Pence, center, and Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, greet fairgoers on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, during a visit to the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Pence Iowa State Fair 2022
Former Vice President Mike Pence walks through the Varied Industries Building on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, during a visit to the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Pence Iowa State Fair 2022
Former Vice President Mike Pence walks with Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Iowa, during a visit to the Iowa State Fair on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Des Moines.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Pence Iowa State Fair 2022
Former Vice President Mike Pence talks with Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, during a visit to the Iowa State Fair on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Des Moines.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Pence Iowa State Fair 2022
Former Vice President Mike Pence checks his watch as he walks down the concourse Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, during a visit to the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Pence Iowa State Fair 2022
Former Vice President Mike Pence greets a fairgoer on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, during a visit to the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Pence Iowa State Fair 2022
Former Vice President Mike Pence, right, walks past a corn dog stand Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, during a visit to the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Pence Iowa State Fair 2022
Former Vice President Mike Pence greets fairgoers on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, during a visit to the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Pence Iowa State Fair 2022
Former Vice President Mike Pence points to a pork picnic in a cup in the Iowa Pork Producers tent on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, during a visit to the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Pence Iowa State Fair 2022
Former Vice President Mike Pence eats a pork picnic in a cup Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in the Iowa Pork Producers tent during a visit to the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Pence Iowa State Fair 2022
Former Vice President Mike Pence reacts after eating a pork picnic in a cup Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in the Iowa Pork Producers tent during a visit to the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Pence Iowa State Fair 2022
Former Vice President Mike Pence reacts to supporters during a stop Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at the Iowa Pork Producers tent during a visit to the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Pence Iowa State Fair 2022
Former Vice President Mike Pence talks with Juan Pina, right, on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, during a visit to the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Pence Iowa State Fair 2022
Former Vice President Mike Pence talks with a fairgoer on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, during a visit to the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Pence Iowa State Fair 2022
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to the media Friday during a visit to the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Pence Iowa State Fair 2022
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to reporters on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, during a visit to the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Pence Iowa State Fair 2022
Former Vice President Mike Pence greets fairgoers on Friday during a visit to the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.