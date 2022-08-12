Area groups seek volunteers

COURIER STAFF
CEDAR FALLS — The Volunteer Center of the Cedar Valley has announced the following needs of local organizations for volunteers:
- Hartman Reserve Nature Center needs a front desk greeter for its building. The volunteer would answer questions for others and be a smiling face.
- The Riverview Center is having its Duck Derby fundraising event. The center needs people to sort the rubber ducks for the derby.
- The Northeast Iowa Food Bank needs people to help out in its pantry. Volunteers will help serve those in the community by filling their carts, and help bring them out to their cars.
- Main Street Waterloo is looking for volunteers to water the flowers it cares for downtown. Volunteers will work in teams of two to get the flowers watered.
Contact the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at (319) 883-3015 or information@vccv.org, or go online to vccv.org for a complete listing of volunteer opportunities in the Cedar Valley.
