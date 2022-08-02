 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area groups seek volunteers

CEDAR FALLS — The Volunteer Center of the Cedar Valley has announced the following needs of local organizations for volunteers:

  • The Green Iowa Americorps is looking for people to help with their tree planting events.
  • The Salvation Army of Waterloo and Cedar Falls is looking people who could serve as guitar and piano instructors.
  • Riverview Center’s development team is looking for assistance virtually or in person from people interested in helping with fundraising events a number of ways from networking in the community to helping make phone calls or working in person on an event.
  • House of Hope is looking for help organizing and sorting the donations that come in for the moms in need. Volunteers will help sort housewares, dishes, clothes, and other items into ready to go bundles.

Contact the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at (319) 883-3015 or information@vccv.org, or go online to vccv.org for a complete listing of volunteer opportunities in the Cedar Valley.

