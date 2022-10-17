Area 'Gift of the Heart' philanthropy awards to be presented Nov. 13

This year’s honorees are Gary, Becky, Eric, & Elizabeth Bertch; Mary Ann Burk; Ken Cutts & Patty Achey Cutts; Kevin Dill; Expo Student Lighthouse Team; Leader Valley Council; Doug & Rosie Lindaman; Pathways to Education and Employment for Reentry (PEER); Sumner Daycare and Learning Center; Waverly Shell Rock Dance Team; and Youth Ball Diamonds at Cedar River Park.
National Philanthropy Day will be officially observed Nov. 16.
The AFP Northeast Iowa Chapter advances and promotes philanthropy by empowering people and organizations to practice ethical and effective professional fundraising. The chapter was formed in April 2010 and serves the Waterloo/Cedar Falls metro area and surrounding counties of Northeast Iowa.
There are educational programs, networking events, conferences and other activities.
