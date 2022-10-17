 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area 'Gift of the Heart' philanthropy awards to be presented Nov. 13

CEDAR FALLS — The Northeast Iowa Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals will host a luncheon to celebrate National Philanthropy Day and present “Gift of the Heart” awards.

The event is from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 13 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Cedar Falls. Tickets are $40 per person or $300 per table of eight. For registration information, go to www.afpneia.org/2022-national-philanthropy-day-rsvp.html.

This year’s honorees are Gary, Becky, Eric, & Elizabeth Bertch; Mary Ann Burk; Ken Cutts & Patty Achey Cutts; Kevin Dill; Expo Student Lighthouse Team; Leader Valley Council; Doug & Rosie Lindaman; Pathways to Education and Employment for Reentry (PEER); Sumner Daycare and Learning Center; Waverly Shell Rock Dance Team; and Youth Ball Diamonds at Cedar River Park.

National Philanthropy Day will be officially observed Nov. 16.

The AFP Northeast Iowa Chapter advances and promotes philanthropy by empowering people and organizations to practice ethical and effective professional fundraising. The chapter was formed in April 2010 and serves the Waterloo/Cedar Falls metro area and surrounding counties of Northeast Iowa.

There are educational programs, networking events, conferences and other activities.

For more information, contact Chad Allen at chad.allen@uni.edu or (319) 448-4197 or visit www.afpneia.org/national-philanthropy-day.html.

