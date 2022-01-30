Area community health needs assessment seeks input

WAVERLY – Waverly Health Center, Bremer County Public Health, Community Memorial Hospital-Sumner and the Waverly-Shell Rock Area United Way are conducting a community health needs assessment. The purpose of the assessment is to find out if there are local needs that are currently not being met.
The public is asked to take 10 minutes to complete the survey online at https://bit.ly/2022CHNA (case sensitive). Hard copies are available by calling (319) 483-1404. Deadline to complete the survey is March 31.