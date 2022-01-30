 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Area community health needs assessment seeks input

  • 0
needs assessment
SHUTTERSTOCK PHOTO

WAVERLY – Waverly Health Center, Bremer County Public Health, Community Memorial Hospital-Sumner and the Waverly-Shell Rock Area United Way are conducting a community health needs assessment. The purpose of the assessment is to find out if there are local needs that are currently not being met.

The public is asked to take 10 minutes to complete the survey online at https://bit.ly/2022CHNA (case sensitive). Hard copies are available by calling (319) 483-1404. Deadline to complete the survey is March 31.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ottawa police fortify forces for truckers protest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News