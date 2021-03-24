Are there any sanctuary cities in our area? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. Are there any sanctuary cities in our area?
A. Officially, Iowa has no sanctuary cities because the state passed a law in 2018 banning them. Iowa law says city and county officials must work with federal officials to enforce immigration law. However, before the law passed, the Center for Immigration Studies — which describes itself as nonpartisan, favoring “low immigration, pro-immigrant” policies — listed the following as “sanctuary jurisdictions” in Iowa: Benton County, Cass County, Fremont County, Greene County, Ida County, Iowa City, Jefferson County, Johnson County, Marion County, Monona County, Montgomery County and Pottawattamie County.
Q. Why has the population in Waterloo dropped 9,000 people since 1980?
A. The principal cause was the Farm Crisis of the 1980s. By the end of the decade, 300,000 farmers in the U.S. had defaulted on their loans. A large number lost their homes and farms. In 1983, Iowa averaged 500 public farm auctions per month. The crisis hit Waterloo particularly hard. John Deere, the area’s largest employer, cut thousands of jobs. The Rath meatpacking plant, once the largest in the world, closed altogether in 1985, costing 2,500 jobs. It is estimated that Waterloo lost 14% of its population during this time. Waterloo’s population in 1980 was 76,000. It is estimated at 68,000 today.
Q. What years did President Biden serve in the military?
A. President Joe Biden did not serve in the military.
Q. How many railroad jobs would be lost if the Keystone pipeline was developed?
A. According to the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers, Keystone XL was projected to carry a capacity of about 830,000 barrels of oil per day. At least 500 SMART members per day are needed to haul the 27,000 rail cars carrying oil that would have been displaced by the pipeline. Keystone would have also displaced refinery capacity at locations across the East and West coasts, costing approximately another 100 SMART sheet metal jobs.
Q. Why are women referred to as ‘actors’ in your celebrity birthday section? They are supposed to be called actresses.
A. Associated Press style says “actor” is an acceptable reference to actors of either sex, and the AP compiles birthdays for us. Actress remains a perfectly fine way to refer to women who act.
Q. Is Veridian Credit Union on Ansborough going to have a shred day this spring?
A. Yes, it’s set for May 15.
Q. Will they air the “Quiet Man” this year? If so, please tell me the channel and time it will be on.
A. Hopefully the caller caught an airing on St. Patrick’s Day, when it aired on Turner Classic Movies. We don’t see any listings for it soon. The Waterloo Public Library does have a DVD copy you can check out.
Q. I see communities will be getting money from stimulus, how much will Waterloo and Cedar Falls get?
A. Waterloo is receiving $31.24 million and Cedar Falls is getting $6.81 million from the stimulus package, according to Axios, which compiled the numbers based on the formulas listed in the text of the American Rescue Plan.
