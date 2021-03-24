Are there any sanctuary cities in our area? Your Call the Courier questions answered

A. Officially, Iowa has no sanctuary cities because the state passed a law in 2018 banning them. Iowa law says city and county officials must work with federal officials to enforce immigration law. However, before the law passed, the Center for Immigration Studies — which describes itself as nonpartisan, favoring “low immigration, pro-immigrant” policies — listed the following as “sanctuary jurisdictions” in Iowa: Benton County, Cass County, Fremont County, Greene County, Ida County, Iowa City, Jefferson County, Johnson County, Marion County, Monona County, Montgomery County and Pottawattamie County.

A. The principal cause was the Farm Crisis of the 1980s. By the end of the decade, 300,000 farmers in the U.S. had defaulted on their loans. A large number lost their homes and farms. In 1983, Iowa averaged 500 public farm auctions per month. The crisis hit Waterloo particularly hard. John Deere, the area’s largest employer, cut thousands of jobs. The Rath meatpacking plant, once the largest in the world, closed altogether in 1985, costing 2,500 jobs. It is estimated that Waterloo lost 14% of its population during this time. Waterloo’s population in 1980 was 76,000. It is estimated at 68,000 today.