Are there any cobblers in the Cedar Valley? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q: KWWL news reported yesterday that the state has over 500,000 vaccine doses available, so why aren’t they getting them out to people?
A: The vaccines are being given to people, but not as quickly as many people would like to see. More than 540,000 doses were delivered to Iowa, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Almost 369,000 doses were administered in Iowa, the same data shows.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said the state is working with some counties that are lagging in giving COVID-19 vaccines, but she did not identify them. The Black Hawk County health department said it is giving vaccines as quickly as possible. Local health officials are monitoring vaccine administration by local health care systems and other providers.
The Black Hawk County Health Department has a COVID-19 vaccination website that gives updates on its vaccine doses.
Q: I live in the Waterloo area, right outside of town. Snowmobiles are driving across people’s yards, sidewalks, etc. They don’t clean up their mess. Who can I contact about this issue?
A: This may depend on whether the town you technically live in has an ordinance addressing snowmobile use. You can contact Waterloo code enforcement at (319) 291-3820 to share your concerns. The Waterloo ordinance outlines specific locations that people can drive snowmobiles within the city’s corporate limits, but it does not address cleanup requirements after snowmobile use.
Q: I was at the Cedar Falls Hy-Vee on Feb. 8. The hot meal deli had a sign stating certain hours they are closed. Is there a headquarters number we can call to ask they reopen 1-4 p.m.?
A: You can try calling the Hy-Vee Customer Care Center at (800) 772-4098.
Q: In the Sunday, Feb. 7 paper, you had an article about a gentleman who repaired shoes. Do we have anyone in our area that does this work?
A: The nearest shops we could find that provide shoe repair are Arnold’s Shoe and Boot Repair at 3260 Southgate Place S.W. Suite 14 in Cedar Rapids and Tindell Shoes, 24 S. Frederick Ave., Oelwein. We received no answer at a few other listings we tried to contact. If any readers know of other cobblers in the area, drop us a line.
Q: In Cedar Falls, is it illegal to have campaign signs up months after an election?
A: No. According to city spokesperson Amanda Huisman, “Political signs fall under the First Amendment. Per several court cases, the city is not able to limit their duration of display on private property. Signs in the right of way are not permitted.”
Q: My dad is from Ireland. Is the word “Mick” a racial slur?
A: It is a derogatory term for Irish people. Technically it isn’t a racial slur because Irish is not a race, it’s a nationality.
Q: In your Feb. 10 newspaper, it shows Sheriff Tony Thompson in solidarity with protestors and not a single one had a mask on. Why is that? You would think the sheriff would set a better example.
A: It would have been safer if everyone at the June 3 protest had been wearing masks, but there was no mask mandate in the city until late August.
