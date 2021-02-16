Are there any cobblers in the Cedar Valley? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q: KWWL news reported yesterday that the state has over 500,000 vaccine doses available, so why aren’t they getting them out to people?

A: The vaccines are being given to people, but not as quickly as many people would like to see. More than 540,000 doses were delivered to Iowa, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Almost 369,000 doses were administered in Iowa, the same data shows.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said the state is working with some counties that are lagging in giving COVID-19 vaccines, but she did not identify them. The Black Hawk County health department said it is giving vaccines as quickly as possible. Local health officials are monitoring vaccine administration by local health care systems and other providers.

The Black Hawk County Health Department has a COVID-19 vaccination website that gives updates on its vaccine doses.

Q: I live in the Waterloo area, right outside of town. Snowmobiles are driving across people’s yards, sidewalks, etc. They don’t clean up their mess. Who can I contact about this issue?