Are mock pear trees a thing? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. How old is Steven Spielberg?

A. Steven Allan Spielberg is 74 years old.

Q. What is the population of Latinos/Hispanics in Black Hawk and Bremer County?

A. U.S. Census data shows that 4.6% of the Black Hawk County population identifies as Hispanic or Latino. The total population in Black Hawk County is more than 131,000, according to the data.

In Bremer County, 1.6% of the population identifies as Hispanic or Latino. Bremer County’s total population is more than 25,000, according to U.S. Census data.

Q. The mayor of Waterloo has decided to hire someone else in his office to do part of his work. I thought that was up to a vote by Waterloo citizens? Seems like this is a back road to socialism.

A. Funding for city positions, like the chief of staff role, is typically decided by the Waterloo City Council. It is possible for local governments to put items up for votes from residents on ballots.

Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart said the chief of staff position will not serve as his assistant. He said the role will help with a variety of administrative duties across city departments. Residents are able to speak at regular City Council meetings or personally contact city officials with concerns.