Are mock pear trees a thing? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. Does anyone in the area spray for mock pear trees?
A. The Courier’s master gardener Melody Parker said she has never heard of a mock pear tree, or spraying for them. An internet search shows no “mock pear tree,” although there is the Callery pear (Pyrus calleryana) and its cultivar, the “Bradford” pear that is now considered invasive. Maybe the caller is thinking of a mulberry tree? They root very readily and can become pesky, but many people enjoy the fruit from the tree – as do birds and other critters.
Q. What is the best way to remove vomit from a mattress?
A. An internet search reveals a step-by-step guide to cleaning mattress vomit by the Slumber Yard Team.
What you’ll need:
Old rags or paper
- towels.
- A
paper plate/paper
- bowl.
- A
mild
- detergent.
- White
- vinegar.
- Rubbing
- alcohol.
- Baking
- soda.
Optional: Rubber gloves, mask, essential oils, or fan.
Remove the vomit. Put it in a plastic bag and throw it
- away.
- Wash
the bedding. Take all bedding off and wash it at a high
- temperature.
- Clean
up any remaining liquid. Use and old rag or paper towel to dab the
- area.
- Clean
it up. Mix warm water and mild detergent in a container. Grab another paper towel or rag and spot clean the area by dabbing it with soapy water. Blot the area of the mattress again with the vinegar solution. Let dry and repeat as needed until the stain
- disappears.
- Disinfect.
Spray mattress lightly with some rubbing
- alcohol.
- Remove
any lasting odor. Sprinkle baking soda on the
- area.
- Almost
done. Wash sheets again in about a week and vacuum up the baking soda with the hose
- attachment.
Consider a mattress protector.
Q. How old is Steven Spielberg?
A. Steven Allan Spielberg is 74 years old.
Q. What is the population of Latinos/Hispanics in Black Hawk and Bremer County?
A. U.S. Census data shows that 4.6% of the Black Hawk County population identifies as Hispanic or Latino. The total population in Black Hawk County is more than 131,000, according to the data.
In Bremer County, 1.6% of the population identifies as Hispanic or Latino. Bremer County’s total population is more than 25,000, according to U.S. Census data.
Q. The mayor of Waterloo has decided to hire someone else in his office to do part of his work. I thought that was up to a vote by Waterloo citizens? Seems like this is a back road to socialism.
A. Funding for city positions, like the chief of staff role, is typically decided by the Waterloo City Council. It is possible for local governments to put items up for votes from residents on ballots.
Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart said the chief of staff position will not serve as his assistant. He said the role will help with a variety of administrative duties across city departments. Residents are able to speak at regular City Council meetings or personally contact city officials with concerns.
Q. Who can I contact in Waterloo about the loose gravel where they fixed potholes?
A. You can contact the Waterloo streets department at (319) 291-4267. The public works director, Randy Bennet, can be reached at (319) 291-4445 ext. 3656.
Q. The newest property tax assessment is much too high for no reason. Who can I contact?
A. You can contact the Black Hawk County Assessor’s Office at (319) 833-3006.
