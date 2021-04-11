Are malls coming back? New restaurants, shops in College Square are betting so

CEDAR FALLS — Lorenzo Forristall is old enough — at age 42 — to remember when malls were where all the business was, and all of the people, too.
“That was the place everybody wanted to be all the time,” Forristall said. “The mall was all so hustle and bustle.”
“I remember growing up, I loved it,” said Jordan Davis. “I’d always look for Sbarro, and there was one in every single mall.”
A lot has happened to malls since then, with some across the country hollowing out altogether. But both Forristall and Davis are setting up businesses inside College Square Mall, renovating previously empty storefronts and banking on a resurgence of indoor shopping again.
“This is old malls elevated — a little more ‘bougie,’ having some real restaurants. No offense to the Orange Julius back in the day,” said Sean Christensen, founder and brewer at Lark Brewing, which opened Jan. 1 in the former Old Chicago restaurant and U.S. Cellular store. “It’s a mall for grown-ups.”
It’s all part of the College Square Mall Revitalization project, which is drawing in restaurants, bars, independent retail and soon-to-be-announced entertainment options, with leasing offers as low as $1.25 per square foot per month, according to a Facebook page advertising the project.
“The retail landscape has changed,” said Patsy Ament, the mall’s property manager who has worked there since 2012. “That’s why we wanted to revitalize it.”
The mall format — which began with Southdale Center in Edina, Minn., in 1956 — was designed to bring large shopping districts to suburban areas, and featured retail stores, food courts, movie theaters and more all under one roof. College Square Mall opened in Cedar Falls in November 1969.
Malls’ peak came in the 1980s, becoming so attractive that teenagers came to malls simply to hang out, epitomized in movies like 1995’s “Mallrats.”
“I went through most of the ‘90s spending a lot of time at malls,” said Clint Goodman, executive chef and general manager at Lark Brewing, who grew up coming to College Square and flicking coins into the water fountain. “It was a hub of activity back then.”
But after the 2000s, customers began shopping less at department stores that anchored most malls. College Square first lost Walmart, then Scheels and finally Younkers, which left in 2018.
The rise of the internet, and Amazon in particular, cut into traditional shopping, as did discount stores that cut into the profits of chain stores that proliferated at malls. In recent years, that has meant the loss of chain stores like Victoria’s Secret, which left College Square in 2019.
And, of course, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the resulting effects of which still aren’t fully known, has been another nail in the retail coffin.
So College Square is pivoting to a “destination center,” focusing on local restaurants over clothing chains, amenities like a botanical center and “city park-like interior,” and generally places to shop, eat and participate in activities that you can’t otherwise do by scrolling on your phone.
“We’re going with a lot of local businesses. You’re going to walk in and talk to the owner,” Ament said. “People are so excited about it.”
That’s a big reason Forristall, who co-owns Kisha’s Desserts and Eatery, is set to open his business there in May.
“I think being in the mall is really attractive, being with all the new things they have coming in,” Forristall said.
Kisha’s is one of six new businesses College Square announced are “coming soon” this month, and will feature cheesecakes, personalized cakes, seasonal treats and more. Though a few empty storefronts are next to it, Kisha’s will also have the benefit of being next to Von Maur, and Forristall can see the potential for the rest.
“With all the new attractions, all the new mom-and-pop type stores coming in, I think this will be the best thing that’s probably ever happened to this mall,” he said.
Lark Brewing was similarly sold on the concept, and Christensen said it’s paid off big in the four short months they’ve been there.
“The amount of beer that we now sell in a day matches about what we were selling in a week at the other location,” he said. “We went from maybe seven to 10 employees to just a little over 40 now. The growth within such a short period of time is amazing.”
Ament still has around 25 storefronts available. Those interested can call her at (319) 277-3636 or email patsy@collegesquare.com for more information.
“I think the people that we have and the tenants coming in are all very strong companies, and they’re all going to succeed,” she said.