Are malls coming back? New restaurants, shops in College Square are betting so

And, of course, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the resulting effects of which still aren’t fully known, has been another nail in the retail coffin.

So College Square is pivoting to a “destination center,” focusing on local restaurants over clothing chains, amenities like a botanical center and “city park-like interior,” and generally places to shop, eat and participate in activities that you can’t otherwise do by scrolling on your phone.

“We’re going with a lot of local businesses. You’re going to walk in and talk to the owner,” Ament said. “People are so excited about it.”

That’s a big reason Forristall, who co-owns Kisha’s Desserts and Eatery, is set to open his business there in May.

“I think being in the mall is really attractive, being with all the new things they have coming in,” Forristall said.

Kisha’s is one of six new businesses College Square announced are “coming soon” this month, and will feature cheesecakes, personalized cakes, seasonal treats and more. Though a few empty storefronts are next to it, Kisha’s will also have the benefit of being next to Von Maur, and Forristall can see the potential for the rest.