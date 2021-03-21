Are Iowa tuition rates based on race? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. Why are the tuition rates at state colleges based on your race?

A. Tuition rates are not based on race in Iowa. Tuition for each year is uniformly set for Iowa’s public universities and community colleges by their appointed or elected boards. Students may qualify for grants or scholarships that will reduce the overall costs a student pays for post-secondary education. While there may be some scholarships that a student can qualify for based on race, there are many others that don’t depend on that factor.

Q. How come the teachers within the Denver Schools cannot get vaccinated but the principal can?

A. Superintendent Brad Laures said all staff — including teachers — who requested a vaccination have received at least their first shot. Similar to other districts, Denver Community Schools prioritized vaccinations of employees by pre-existing conditions and proximity to students ahead of others. Laures said most administrators were actually last on the list to be vaccinated. Contact the school district for more information.

Q. Schools are having virtual learning days on snow days. Do teachers do this from home or do they still go to school?