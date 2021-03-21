Are Iowa tuition rates based on race? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. Why are the tuition rates at state colleges based on your race?
A. Tuition rates are not based on race in Iowa. Tuition for each year is uniformly set for Iowa’s public universities and community colleges by their appointed or elected boards. Students may qualify for grants or scholarships that will reduce the overall costs a student pays for post-secondary education. While there may be some scholarships that a student can qualify for based on race, there are many others that don’t depend on that factor.
Q. How come the teachers within the Denver Schools cannot get vaccinated but the principal can?
A. Superintendent Brad Laures said all staff — including teachers — who requested a vaccination have received at least their first shot. Similar to other districts, Denver Community Schools prioritized vaccinations of employees by pre-existing conditions and proximity to students ahead of others. Laures said most administrators were actually last on the list to be vaccinated. Contact the school district for more information.
Q. Schools are having virtual learning days on snow days. Do teachers do this from home or do they still go to school?
A. This may vary by school district. In Waverly-Shell Rock Schools, Superintendent Ed Klamfoth said some teachers lead their classes from home and some come into the schools.
Q. Why is Waverly putting two new elementary schools on busy roads on opposite sides of town? That is not safe for the kids.
A. Waverly-Shell Rock Schools’ Superintendent Ed Klamforth responded, “In evaluating property that was available, for a price that was within the district’s budget, the options were limited. We wanted to make sure that the two schools were spread out in different parts of town and accessible without having to go through subdivisions with limited street access, or streets that would be unable to support construction traffic.”
Q. Have you ever printed a Cedar Rapids Gazette guest editorial?
A. Not that we can recall in recent years, but we would not be adverse to doing so if The Gazette shared an editorial we thought would be of interest to Courier readers.
Q. How is the northern border to Canada secured?
A. According to the Department of Homeland Security: The Department of Homeland Security, in collaboration with federal, state, local, and tribal partners, and Canadian and international counterparts, secures the northern border to prevent threats at the earliest opportunity; preserves and upholds economic security through efficient lawful trade and travel; and promotes cross-border critical infrastructure protection and community resilience.
Q. Does ethanol or gasoline pollute the air more?
A. Ethanol is considered to be better for the environment than traditional gasoline. For example, ethanol-fueled vehicles produce lower carbon dioxide emissions, and the same or lower levels of hydrocarbon and oxides of nitrogen emissions.
Q. Do we need a passport to travel to Mexico?
A. Yes.
