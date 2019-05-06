DUBUQUE -- Archbishop Michael Jakels of the Dubuque Archdiocese suffered a heart attack on May 3, according to several news outlets.
He was taken to MercyOne Dubuque hospital where surgeons placed two stents. Jakels is recovering at the hospital and is reported to be "in good spirits and feeling better," according to a social media post by Trinity Cluster parish in Monona.
The Archdiocese of Dubuque includes parishes in Waterloo, Cedar Rapids and Dubuque.
