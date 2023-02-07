WATERLOO -- The tribute band Arch Allies will perform at a Valentine’s night out Friday at 7 p.m. at Electric Park Ballroom, 310 W. Conger St.
Music from Journey, Styx, Queen, Bon Jovi, Def Lepard & REO Speedwagon will be performed.
VIP table tickets are $50 and include a swag bag.
General admission tickets are $15 in advance and $20 on day of show. For advance tickets go to www.nationalcattlecongress.com.
