WATERLOO — Scarecrows are modeling the outdoor life this weekend at the Cedar Valley Arboretum and Botanic Gardens' Fall Harvest Festival.
Among the 17 vignettes showing "Life at the Arboretum" -- the theme of this year's festival -- are a beekeeper set among bee topiary, a family with a stroller, a five-piece marching band, goat yoga, garden fairies and a sack race.
But the favorite vignette for 3-year-old Lincoln Martin of Waverly is what he calls the "pumpkin patch" and what festival organizers call the Haunted Hostas. It's 25 scarecrows decorated as witches, ghosts and pumpkin-headed creatures set among a group of trees surrounded by hostas. Cobwebs (and eight heads) hang from the trees or cover the hostas.
"Halloween's kind of my holiday," said Brad Martin, who was there Saturday with his son and wife, Bekki. The couple is nurturing a similar love of the season in Lincoln, who has some pumpkin-themed decorations in his room at home.
"We just tend to come to a lot of these events. He's getting old enough where he can enjoy it," said Martin, referring to their son. "We like to find the events that make this guy light up like a Christmas tree."
Martin added, "Just as far as events around the community, this is pretty fun."
Organizers appear to enjoy preparing for the festival, as well. A committee of 25 to 30 people start on the scarecrows every March once a theme is set.
"We build scarecrows for a couple hours" one day each month, said Linda Schulte. "And then there's a potluck."
There are 56 special scarecrows included in the vignettes. But people still like traditional scarecrows, so there are 27 of those throughout the grounds, as well. Along with committee designs, the festival accepts scarecrow submissions from the public, and 17 are set up in the rose garden area.
The scarecrows are "showing things that you do or could do outdoors," said Mary Meier, one of the committee's chairwomen. But the festival is not just scarecrows. "We're trying to always add stuff."
Arts and crafts are for sale along with food. There's a pioneer village, a petting zoo and a Home Depot-staffed craft area. Children can build a truck or flower pot holder out of wooden kits.
Hampton resident Marie Hernandez came to the event with Nick Rea and her children, 6-year-old Bella and 4-year-old Eli. They went right to the petting zoo upon arrival.
The Hovick Family Petting Zoo features a variety of sheep and goats, llamas, an alpaca, a camel, chickens, rabbits, and a pig as well as a miniature cow, donkey, and horse. Cups of feed are available to let the animals eat out of your hand.
"We feeded the animals," said Bella Hernandez. "I liked the pony."
Her brother, Eli, called the alpaca "scary" after it tried to lick his face.
Ben Scherer of Cedar Falls was there with his three children, ages 5 to 8. They were taking turns placing fabric balls in a large slingshot attached to a platform and shooting them at a scarecrow. They'd also visited the pioneer village, which features a cannon stuffed with candy that is shot off for the children.
"I like all of it," said 8-year-old Aidan Scherer, pulling a handful of candy out of his pocket. "Look how much candy I got at the candy cannon."
Ben Scherer said he brought the kids in order "to find something to do" for the day. "They're having more fun than they expected, I think," he said.
The festival continues Sunday at the arboretum from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is just east of Hawkeye Community College at 1927 E. Orange Road. Admission is $5 per person and free for children 13 and younger.
