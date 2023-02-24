WATERLOO — The Cedar Valley Arboretum and Botanic Gardens will be discussed at Tuesday’s 7 p.m. meeting of the Cedar Valley Historical Society.

Chelsey Bowermaster, who has been the arboretum’s executive director since November, is the guest speaker. She has 13 years of professional leadership in the not-for-profit industry.

The arboretum and gardens were started in 1996. There are over 20 gardens and 40 acres to explore. Some features include:

A labyrinth for quiet reflection.

10x10 creative display beds created by local community members.

A whimsical children’s garden.

A shade garden featuring a wide variety of hostas.

A sesquicentennial forest representing a setting early Native Americans experienced.

15 acres of reconstructed prairie.

A welcome center and the R.J. McElroy Education Center, which can be rented for private parties.

The Historical Society will meet at the Snowden House, 306 Washington St. Guests should use the parking lot off of South Street between West Second and Third streets.

All programs are open to the public. The non-member fee is $3 for adults and $2 for children. Refreshments will be served.

Individual memberships are $7 and family memberships are $12. Anyone interested in becoming a member and learning more about upcoming programs should contact Craig Bravender at (319) 296-3019.

