WATERLOO — April was a month with slightly below-average temperatures and below-average precipitation.

The average monthly temperature was 49.4 degrees, .5 degrees below normal.

The highest temperature was 86 degrees on the 21st, with the lowest of 23 degrees on the 15th. The monthly precipitation was 3.165 inches, -.55 inches below normal.

Following is a day-by-day breakdown of the maximum and minimum temperatures and precipitation.

Date H L Rain Snow

1 59 36 .00 .00

2 54 33 .14 .00

3 57 24 .20 .00

4 51 41 .12 .00

5 61 41 T .00

6 75 47 .00 .00

7 70 44 .27 .00

8 80 36 .00 .00

9 68 40 .07 .00

10 46 35 .67 .00

11 46 36 .07 .00

12 40 33 .00 .00

13 45 30 .00 .00

14 50 26 .00 .00

15 62 23 .00 .00

16 72 41 .00 .00

17 73 48 .01 .00

18 53 39 .00 .00

19 64 33 .00 .00

20 74 28 .00 .00

21 86 51 .00 .00

22 74 49 .18 .00

23 67 44 .00 .00

24 65 36 .00 .00

25 62 48 .00 .00

26 63 42 .00 .00

27 51 32 1.01 .07

28 53 25 .05 .00

29 66 42 .02 .00

30 52 44 .25 .00

