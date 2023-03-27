WATERLOO – April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and the Allen Child Protection Center is taking the opportunity to promote awareness and raise funds to benefit victims of child abuse. The ACPC has events planned throughout the month of April.
- March 31: The community is encouraged to wear blue on this day to help us kick off Child Abuse Prevention Month. ACPC team members will also wear blue every Friday throughout the month.
- April 1-30: Purchase a special Blue Popcorn mix at Here’s What’s Poppin’ in Cedar Falls and 50% of the proceeds will go to the ACPC.
- April 6: The ACPC is hosting a virtual spring training for professionals and parents. The community can learn more and reserve a spot by March 31.
- April 11: A “Together We Care” promotion at Applebee’s in Waterloo. With an order from a special menu, 50% of the proceeds go to the ACPC.
- April 18-21: Pre-order blue donuts from ICON Donuts & Sweetery (Waterloo or Cedar Falls locations) to be picked up within this timeframe, and proceeds from the sales go to the ACPC.