Cedar Falls Fire Rescue will host a blood drive from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 28 at the Public Safety Center, 4600 South Main Street, in the training room.

Visit rcblood.org/3MWHFRO to sign up for an appointment or call 1-800-733-2767. All presenting donors will be entered to win a pair of day passes to Lost Island Water Park and a four-pack of Iowa Cubs tickets.