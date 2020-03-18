Appointment-only adoptions at Cedar Bend Humane Society

WATERLOO -- Due to recommendations from the CDC and health officials, Cedar Bend Humane Society will be closed to the public and processing adoptions by appointments only 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

There will be an option for a no-contact adoption. All conversations and paperwork will be handled through phone and email. You can opt to pick up your new family member in our secure and sanitized vestibule or have them delivered to your car.

Adoption applications can be completed at www.CedarBendHumane.org. Once it has been reviewed, a Cedar Bend Humane Society adoption counselor will contact you to set up an appointment. Please do not make an adoption appointment if you are sick or have been in contact with anyone who is sick. Especially if you are experiencing a fever, shortness of breath, or coughing.

Cedar Bend Humane Society’s “Don’t Quarantine Alone” adoption event will be Saturday, March 21 to Sunday, March 29. During this time dogs will be $100 and cats will be $5. Some exceptions will apply. Spay and neuter deposits will apply.