Applications due May 1 for AAUW scholarships

The Cedar Falls-Waterloo American Association of University Women is offering scholarships to women for the 2022-23 college year. The organization is also honoring women's suffrage leader Carrie Chapman Catt, Iowa’s first female college graduate by announcing the opportunity during Women’s History Month.

Female students entering their second year of study at the University of Northern Iowa, Hawkeye Community College or Allen College are encouraged to make application for up to $2,000 for the next college year. Priority may be given to applicants who show greatest financial need, who reside in the counties of Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Butler, Fayette, Grundy or Tama County, or who are majoring in a non-traditional field of study.