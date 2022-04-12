Applications due for Waterloo Center for Arts scholarship

WATERLOO -- The Friends of the Waterloo Center for the Arts are now accepting applications for the Raymond T. Forsberg and Marilyn S. Hurley Memorial Scholarships, both in the amount of $1,000.
These scholarships are available to graduating seniors attending high school within a 35-mile radius of Waterloo who are interested in pursuing a post-secondary degree in the visual arts (art education, graphic design/graphic communications, fine arts, photography, etc.). A panel of art professionals will select the scholarship winners based on students’ application, essay, portfolio, transcript, SAT/ACT scores and letters of recommendation. All application materials are due by 5 p.m. April 22. Two scholarship recipients will be notified and honored with a reception in May.
Students can download an application at
www.waterloocenterforthearts.org/scholarship-opportunities, pick-up an application in person at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, or request one by contacting the Center at 319.291.4490 or museum@waterloo-ia.org.
Cedar Valley Woodworkers Association projects
Dome Clock 1
Milo Mead, a member of Cedar Valley Woodworkers, has spent over 800 hours creating his Dome Clock project.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Dome Clock 3
Dome Clock 4
Dome Clock 6
Dome Clock 5
Dome Clock 2
Dome Clock 8
Woodworking projects on display at the Cedar Valley Woodworkers' group meeting at the Waterloo Center for the Arts on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Dome Clock 10
Dome Clock 7
Dome Clock 11
Dome Clock 9
081319kw-woodworkers-02
Milo Mead stands next to the clock he built and was showcasing during the Cedar Valley Woodworkers 20th anniversary event in 2019.
KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
081319kw-woodworkers-01
Edwin Hollis fixes a part on the wooden airplane rocker he made as he jokes with Bart Bergquist during the Cedar Valley Woodworkers 20th anniversary event on Tuesday evening.
KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
102914mp-Cedar-Valley-Woodworking-Club-3
Cedar Valley Woodworking Club has made toys and furniture like this chair for the Salvation Army to hand out to kids at Christmas.
102914mp-Cedar-Valley-Woodworking-Club-1
Cedar Valley Woodworking Club member Dave Turner works on building a child's fan-back chair in the wood shop at Friendship Village in Waterloo.
Photos by MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
102914mp-Cedar-Valley-Woodworking-Club-2
Pat Vollbrecht made this wood mosaic-type from 13 different types of wood.
