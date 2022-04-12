Applications due for Waterloo Center for Arts scholarship

WATERLOO -- The Friends of the Waterloo Center for the Arts are now accepting applications for the Raymond T. Forsberg and Marilyn S. Hurley Memorial Scholarships, both in the amount of $1,000.

These scholarships are available to graduating seniors attending high school within a 35-mile radius of Waterloo who are interested in pursuing a post-secondary degree in the visual arts (art education, graphic design/graphic communications, fine arts, photography, etc.). A panel of art professionals will select the scholarship winners based on students’ application, essay, portfolio, transcript, SAT/ACT scores and letters of recommendation. All application materials are due by 5 p.m. April 22. Two scholarship recipients will be notified and honored with a reception in May.

Students can download an application at www.waterloocenterforthearts.org/scholarship-opportunities, pick-up an application in person at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, or request one by contacting the Center at 319.291.4490 or museum@waterloo-ia.org.

