Apostolic Pentecostal Church to host food giveaway on Saturday

food donation
SHUTTERSTOCK

WATERLOO -- A food giveaway will take place Saturday at Apostolic Pentecostal Church of Waterloo, 1645 Downing Ave.

Hours are from 1 to 2 p.m.

