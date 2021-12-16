Apostolic Pentecostal Church to host food giveaway on Saturday

WATERLOO -- A food giveaway will take place Saturday at Apostolic Pentecostal Church of Waterloo, 1645 Downing Ave.
Hours are from 1 to 2 p.m.
Nathan Marting, who has led Jesup Community Schools since 2009, resigned following a special meeting Friday.
A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing three girls.
The death of a county supervisor's husband by suicide prompted one supervisor to offer condolences, while another suggested the supervisor should have been "watching for that."
WATERLOO – A Waterloo woman has been sentenced to five years in prison for killing a woman following a fight in November 2020.
Police received a report of threats against East High School, West High and Cedar Falls High on a social media platform on Tuesday
One person has been arrested in connection with a domestic stabbing from the weekend
A Colorado man has been sentenced to three decades in prison for attacking a jogger on a Waterloo recreational trail in 2015 and dragging her into the woods.
Waverly Holdings LLC was revealed as the high bidder for the 141.67 acres at the Waverly City Council meeting Monday.
WATERLOO — A dog perished in a fire that broke out in a Waterloo home Monday morning.
Waterloo police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Friday night.
