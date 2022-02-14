Aplington-Parkersburg teacher received Iowa STEM Teacher Award

PARKERSBURG – Jamie Pudenz, agricultural science teacher at Aplington-Parkersburg High School, has received the 2022 Iowa STEM Teacher Award, sponsored by Kemin Industries.

The Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council announced the award. It is given to six educators each year who go above and beyond to inspire student interest in and awareness of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Pudenz will receive $1,500 to use for his classroom and $1,500 for personal use. He will be honored, along with fellow recipients, in a recognition ceremony during STEM Day at the Iowa State Fair on Aug. 21.

