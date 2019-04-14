WATERLOO — Antiques expert and author Mark Moran will return to the Waterloo Public Library for informal live antique and collectible appraisals on April 27.
Times will be from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the library meeting room at 415 Commercial St.
At the 2017 show, more than $12,000 worth of local treasures came to light.
Moran is the author of more than 25 books on antiques and collectibles. He has been active as an antiques and fine art appraiser for 20 plus years, and also serves as a guest expert on PBS’s “Antiques Roadshow.”
To have an item appraised, register at the library reference desk. The appraisal cost is $10 for the first item, or $25 for two items. Payment is due at registration with a two-item limit per person.
Items accepted for appraisal include: fine art; furniture; ceramics; glassware; vintage photographs; advertising; folk art; toys; metalware; clocks; costume jewelry; musical instruments; sporting collectibles; books and more.
Excluded items: all weapons, including swords and knives (advertising folding knives are accepted); traps (like leg-hold); Nazi memorabilia; coins and paper money; fine jewelry, including precious gems; Beanie babies.
For more information, call the library at 291-4476 or email askus@waterloopubliclibrary.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.