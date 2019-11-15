CEDAR FALLS — The Hearst Center for the Arts will feature more than 200 original 19th century American advertising cards in an upcoming exhibition, “From Advertising to Art: 19th Century Trade Cards and the Unfettered American Imagination.”
The show opens on Tuesday and runs through Jan. 5.
The Hearst will host a public reception from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 22, including a gallery talk with Dr. Lenore Metrick-Chen, an art and cultural historian, at 6 p.m.
The 2-by-6 inch trade cards reflect a time of cultural change and cultural anxiety as America shifted from an agrarian to an industrial economy and into an emerging world power. By 1876, trade cards circulated widely and were becoming the dominant method of advertising.
