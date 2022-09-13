Antique, classic cars to be displayed Sunday

COURIER STAFF
WATERLOO — Antique and classic cars will be displayed Sunday from noon until 3:00 p.m. in the Auto Zone parking lot, 3121 Kimball Ave.
Members of the local chapter of the Antique Automobile Club of America are hosting the event. The public is invited.
