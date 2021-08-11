Antique Acres to host 56th Annual Old Time Power Show Aug. 20-22

CEDAR FALLS – Three days of tractor pulls, steam engine and tractor exhibits and demonstrations, stage entertainment, family fun and a parade of power are planned during the 56th annual Old Time Power Show.
Visitors can step back in time Aug. 20 through Aug. 22 at Antique Acres, 7610 Waverly Road.
More than 1,000 visitors attend the Old Time Power Show. Between 300 and 400 tractors and steam engines are on display. Last year’s event was canceled because of COVID, and organizers used the time to make improvements.
“One of the big things is we’ve redone our tractor-pulling track. We’ve widened the track and put concrete barriers in place so tractors stay on the track. All of that is to meet state regulations and encourage more pullers to want to come,” said Show Coordinator Kathi Dana.
“There will be tractor pulls, truck pulls, and a ‘night of fire’ after the tractor pull, when the lights are shut off and a steamer goes down the track with sparks coming out of the smokestack because it’s burning wood. That’s an exciting way to finish the show,” she explained.
Gates open at 7 a.m. Admission is $10 each day, or $20 for a three-day pass. Children 12 and under are free.
“It’s one of the only places that offers so many varied activities for one admittance price. Our theme is preserving the past for future generations, and that just about says it all. It’s good times, good food, lots of fun and nothing fancy,” said Dana.
Antique Acres is dedicated to the preservation and operation of antique machinery. Many owners will be demonstrating the mechanics of their tractors and other machines.
Minneapolis-Moline and Ford are the manufacturers featured. Restored or original tractors, steam engines, and cars will be displayed. Antique farm machinery will be demonstrated, as well as horse plowing and threshing. There will be a shingle mill, a working sawmill, blacksmith shop, daily anvil shoot, chain saw carving and more.
The Parade of Power on the Antique Acres concourse will feature everything from vintage garden tractors to large steam engines at 4 p.m. Aug. 20 and 21 and 3 p.m. Aug. 22. Bethany Mixdorf Meyers will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” on Aug. 21 and 22. Old-fashioned church services are at 10 a.m. Aug. 22.
Visitors can watch butter being churned, jelly making on a wood-fired stove and jams and jellies will be available to purchase.
There will be a Retrieving Freedom service dog demonstration Aug. 21. A flea market will also take place. Kids’ activities include a pedal pull, gunny sack races, rubber duck races and face painting. There will be a souvenir booth, raffles and door prizes.
Marc Frana will entertain from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 20, and Wichita, a band from West Union, will perform from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 21 and 22.
Breakfast and lunch will be available in the air-conditioned hall each day with funds going to support the Janesville High School DC group’s trip to Washington, D.C. Other food vendors will have ice cream, pizza, popcorn, kettle corn, sloppy joes, hot dogs and brats, funnel cakes, mini doughnuts and potato ribbons.
“We have lots to do, lots to see, lots to eat. I’ve never heard anybody say ‘I’m bored’ after a couple of hours at the Old Time Power Show. It might be hot and a little dusty, but you won’t be bored. This is a place where all generations can be at once and have a good time,” Dana said.
There is a cost for limited camping (first-come, first-served) available on the grounds. Golf carts will be available to rent to get around the grounds, or those attending can pay $5 and bring their own golf cart or UTV with proof of insurance. No ATVs, mini bikes or pit bikes will be allowed.
For additional show information, call (319) 987-2380 or go to antiqueacres.org.