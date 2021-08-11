Antique Acres to host 56th Annual Old Time Power Show Aug. 20-22

CEDAR FALLS – Three days of tractor pulls, steam engine and tractor exhibits and demonstrations, stage entertainment, family fun and a parade of power are planned during the 56th annual Old Time Power Show.

Visitors can step back in time Aug. 20 through Aug. 22 at Antique Acres, 7610 Waverly Road.

More than 1,000 visitors attend the Old Time Power Show. Between 300 and 400 tractors and steam engines are on display. Last year’s event was canceled because of COVID, and organizers used the time to make improvements.

“One of the big things is we’ve redone our tractor-pulling track. We’ve widened the track and put concrete barriers in place so tractors stay on the track. All of that is to meet state regulations and encourage more pullers to want to come,” said Show Coordinator Kathi Dana.

“There will be tractor pulls, truck pulls, and a ‘night of fire’ after the tractor pull, when the lights are shut off and a steamer goes down the track with sparks coming out of the smokestack because it’s burning wood. That’s an exciting way to finish the show,” she explained.

Gates open at 7 a.m. Admission is $10 each day, or $20 for a three-day pass. Children 12 and under are free.