WATERLOO -- The documentary film “The Right to Harm” will be shown on Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. at SingleSpeed Brewing, 325 Commercial St.
The event is hosted by the Cedar Prairie Group-Sierra Club and the Iowa Chapter-Sierra Club.
The film discusses the public health impact factory farming has on many citizens throughout the United States. Filmed across the country, the documentary chronicles the failures of state agencies to regulate industrial animal agriculture. Known formally as Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations – CAFOs – these facilities produce millions of gallons of untreated waste that destroys the quality of life for nearby neighbors. Fed up with the lack of regulation, these disenfranchised citizens band together to demand justice from their legislators.
A panel discussion will follow the film, moderated by Diane Rosenberg, president and executive director of Iowa Alliance for Responsible Agriculture.
Other members of the panel are hog farmer Chris Peterson, an independent sustainable farmer from rural Clear Lake; David Osterberg, founder of the Iowa Policy Project who served in the Iowa House from 1983-1995; and Mike Carberry, a former Johnson County Supervisor who is director of the environmental consulting firm Green State Solutions.
Those attending are asked to RSVP to sackrenata@gmail.com to plan for adequate seating.
