{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO —- The next free monthly “Welcome to Medicare” seminar hosted by MercyOne and SHIIP is Wednesday at 5 p.m. in Classrooms 1 & 2 at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

Seminars are held monthly and are open to anyone approaching Medicare age. Seminars cover: Medicare Parts A and B benefits; prescription drug benefits (Part D); Medicare Advantage Plans; and Medicare Supplemental Insurance

Register by Monday by calling 272-7857.

Our memorable stories of 2019

Our memorable stories of 2019

News and sports reporters share our favorite stories of the year.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments