WATERLOO -- Another round of up to 4 inches of snow is forecast for Friday into Saturday for much of Northeast Iowa, according to the latest forecast.
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook but no watches or warnings yet for Black Hawk, Bremer, Butler, Franklin, Grundy, Hardin, Marshall and Tama counties in Northeast Iowa among a larger, statewide swath of counties expected to be impacted by the winter storm.
A "light dusting" of snow was possible beginning Wednesday evening into Thursday, which may create slick roads, according to the NWS.
Widespread, moderate accumulating and blowing snow is then forecast to begin Friday into early Saturday. Waterloo is expected to get a total of 3 to 4 inches of snow between Friday and Saturday, while Decorah is expected to get around 2 to 3 inches, according to the Wednesday forecast.
Bitterly cold temperatures are expected Sunday morning through Monday morning, with Waterloo forecast for minus 17 degree wind chills and Decorah at minus 15, according to the NWS. Estherville, in far northwestern Iowa, is forecast for minus 25 degrees.
Another chance of snow is possible Monday into Tuesday, the NWS said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.