Another commissioner resigns from Cedar Falls Human Rights, now 4 vacancies

CEDAR FALLS — A fourth commissioner has resigned from the city’s Human Rights Commission after serving for less than six months. The group is in the midst of refocusing its mission away from investigating human rights complaints.
Angela Waseskuk, herself appointed amid what she called a “chain of resignations” in July, submitted her resignation Monday to both Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green, who appointed her to the commission, as well as commission chair Nicole Winther.
Waseskuk’s resignation letter was read during the commission’s regular meeting Monday night. She was not present.
“As you are very aware, there is much work to be done towards a more equitable and inclusive Cedar Falls community,” she wrote in the letter, provided to The Courier by the city. “At this point in time, my energies are best utilized towards these efforts outside of the commission.”
Winther voiced her disappointment, noting she had worked with Waseskuk to shift the group’s mission toward partnering with other community organizations on education and advocacy work.
“I was so excited for so many reasons to have her on board,” Winther said.
Waseskuk’s term isn’t up until July 1, 2022, and the commission of nine now has four vacancies.
“It’s the same reason the others left,” said commission member Willie Barney Jr. after Waseskuk’s letter was read. “They don’t feel we’re in a position to do the things we believe the commission was called to do.”
The upheaval in the past year was prompted by members disagreeing about the commission’s role.
Some felt it should continue to investigate complaints of human rights abuses and discrimination. Others thought that since there are so few complaints, it should refer those to the Iowa Civil Rights Commission and find a new focus.
A majority of members eventually decided they wanted to pivot to “outreach, advocacy and education” and leave investigating complaints to the state. The city is in the process of updating its code to reflect the panel’s new mission.
Reached Tuesday, Waseskuk confirmed Barney’s suspicions, noting that “long-standing issues within the commission” and her belief she could better make changes in the community from outside of the group were the reasons for her sudden departure.
“There is a lot of work that the CF HRC needs to do to become an entity that is trusted by BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) and marginalized people in Cedar Falls, and I wish them the best in their efforts,” she said.
She said that work should involve building trust in the community, particularly among nonwhites.
“The way to begin to build that trust is through real action and advocacy,” Waseskuk said. “Nothing else really matters unless there is action at its core.”
Waseskuk, an instructor in the University of Northern Iowa art department, said she would continue on her own to strengthen community partnerships between Cedar Falls, Waterloo and UNI, and would be “creating and supporting opportunities for antiracist education and programming through the arts and humanities.”
One project she has been posting about on her Facebook page is UNI Imagining America, which is calling on artists to “pilot their own local, racial healing story circle in Waterloo or Cedar Falls” through funding from the Cedar Falls Art and Culture Board as well as the UNI Center for Multicultural Education.
“There are many gifted leaders in our community, and I will continue to support their work and their voices,” Waseskuk said.
