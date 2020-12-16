Another commissioner resigns from Cedar Falls Human Rights, now 4 vacancies

“It’s the same reason the others left,” said commission member Willie Barney Jr. after Waseskuk’s letter was read. “They don’t feel we’re in a position to do the things we believe the commission was called to do.”

The upheaval in the past year was prompted by members disagreeing about the commission’s role.

Some felt it should continue to investigate complaints of human rights abuses and discrimination. Others thought that since there are so few complaints, it should refer those to the Iowa Civil Rights Commission and find a new focus.

A majority of members eventually decided they wanted to pivot to “outreach, advocacy and education” and leave investigating complaints to the state. The city is in the process of updating its code to reflect the panel’s new mission.

Reached Tuesday, Waseskuk confirmed Barney’s suspicions, noting that “long-standing issues within the commission” and her belief she could better make changes in the community from outside of the group were the reasons for her sudden departure.

“There is a lot of work that the CF HRC needs to do to become an entity that is trusted by BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) and marginalized people in Cedar Falls, and I wish them the best in their efforts,” she said.