Another Cedar Falls Human Rights member leaves: 'This wasn't an inclusive space to ignite change'

"After five years of service, I had finally come to understand that this wasn't an inclusive space to ignite change," Randle said of the commission. "We were advocating for equity across the board amongst BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color), and it seems that those issues always went unanswered."

Randle, who is Black, said she was hopeful other commissioners like Barney, whom she called a "good friend," would continue to push for needed change, and said the fault was not with commissioners themselves.

"Leadership is crucial, and our leadership didn’t want to see us push these issues," Randle said.

In a letter written to Green announcing her resignation Oct. 5, Randle put at least some of the blame onto the city's liaison to the commission, Colleen Sole.

Randle said Sole repeatedly "ignored for unknown reasons" a request by commissioners to host a town hall meeting on human rights. She also said Sole told her that the city of Cedar Falls couldn't advocate for Black Lives Matter because it would be "inappropriate."

"I would recommend vetting someone who believes in intentional inclusion and human rights to build that bridge between the City and the commissioners," Randle wrote in the letter. "This will change the morale of the commission greatly."