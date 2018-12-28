CEDAR FALLS -- The 2017 Cedar Falls Firefighter of the Year joined a growing list of Cedar Falls firefighters departing as controversy continues over the city’s public safety officer program.
Dusty Stotler released a statement Friday through the firefighter association saying he was resigning, saying the decision was driven by his concerns about the PSO situation. He is joining the Urbandale Fire Department as it opens a third fire station. Already, four other former Cedar Falls firefighters are on the Urbandale department.
He is the sixth Cedar Falls firefighter to resign since September, and the third to cite safety concerns as they leave.
“When I started with the Cedar Falls Fire Department, I took an oath to protect the citizens of Cedar Falls, their property, and my fellow firefighters to the best of my ability," said Stotler in a press release. "With the implementation of the city’s PSO model, I no longer feel I can do that with the quality and exuberance that I once did.”
Stotler noted in his public statement that the PSOs in the department "only have the qualifications that barely scratch the surface of the credentials needed to perform such a duty," and he doesn't trust their decisions.
“The city administration’s ideas towards the fire service contrast my values, and I believe they have created an unsustainable atmosphere that is exhausting quality firefighters," Stotler said. “With no obvious end of this program in sight, the lack of trust, and the lowering of safety standards, I feel I have no choice but to resign my position and pursue opportunities elsewhere.”
His resignation comes as the city of Cedar Falls and Scott Dix, Cedar Falls Fire Local 1366 president, continue to clash over the PSO program, implemented three years ago.
"This model puts more people at a fire scene immediately," said Public Safety Director Jeff Olson. "A couple of years ago we had 30 firefighters, it won't be long here and we'll have 60 firefighters. They don't all work at the fire station, but they are available either driving a squad car, in the fire station or if we need more they can come from home."
The training process for firefighters hasn't changed since the city employed 30 full-time firefighters, Olson said.
Dix disagrees with Olson and thinks the city should hire more full-time firefighters.
“Every time a firefighter resigns, we lose the experience needed to keep our community safe and it costs taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars to train replacements who will take years to develop the skills needed,” said Dix. “Other cities are happy to take the highly trained and experienced Cedar Falls firefighters."
Stotler was named Firefigher of the Year in 2017. He started as a part-time firefighter in 2008, and became a full-time firefighter in 2012. He also serves as an assistant chief at the Parkersburg Volunteer Fire Department.
In November, Cedar Falls Civil Service Commission approved eight new PSO candidates over the objections of the Dix and the firefighters' union.
There are 20 full-time firefighters working with four PSOs at the fire department, and another 28 PSOs working for the city of Cedar Falls and 11 in training.
"Our model is still safer, more efficient and more economical than it's ever been before," said Fire Chief John Bostwick. "We've got over 40 firefighters that are available as opposed to 30 previously. We're upping our numbers everyday and helping our citizens every single day, and no matter who leaves we're still ready to respond to the emergencies that occur in Cedar Falls."
