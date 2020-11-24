Another arrest made in August Waterloo shootout

WATERLOO – Another person has been arrested in an August gunfight that sent two people to the hospital.

Waterloo police arrested Chandrique Yarquez Day, 20, of Cedar Rapids, on Monday on charges of willful injury causing serious injury, intimidation with a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and carrying weapons. Bond was initially set at $100,000.

Court records indicate witnesses identified Day as the person who shot Chad Edward Lee, 18, on Aug. 2 in the 100 block of Argyle Street, and ballistic evidence also tied him to the scene.

Records allege Lee and Day had been having ongoing problems with each other before the shooting.

Authorities allege Lee and another person walked up to a house on Argyle Street around 2 a.m. and began shooting, and someone returned fire. Officers found more than 40 spent shell casings of various calibers at the scene, and Lee underwent emergency surgery for a gunshot wound to the chest.

During the investigation, police found social media videos showing Day with a Glock handgun with a yellow sticker and laser sight. On Oct. 27, Day was involved with a police chase in Marion, and he allegedly tossed a .40-caliber Glock with a yellow sticker and a laser site during the pursuit.