Annual vacation show returns to Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS — Outside, the weather was frightful. But inside the UNI-Dome, as snow fell across the Cedar Valley, thoughts turned to warm, sunny days ahead.

The 35th annual Iowa Boat, RV and Vacation Show returned to Cedar Falls this weekend to showcase campers, canoes, pontoons and other products from more than 50 vendors.

The show continues from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Most of the vendors are promoting sales as they try to make room for 2023 inventory.

Steve Miller, sales manager for Paine’s RV in Waterloo, said most of his camper models on the floor are from 2022, and he’s offering “the best pricing.”

Something new buyers will notice this year is the amount of solar panels on the campers. Miller said solar energy can power the battery, interior lights and various outlets – depending on how much power they generate.

“Most people have never been to a dealership,” he said. “This helps them understand what’s inside the campers.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, he noted, many people became first-time campers to spend time with family while social distancing.

“It was a perfect storm for the industry,” Miller said.

Sales during the pandemic were also great for Hartwick Marina Manager Greg Vance. Hartwick Marina is based in Delhi, southeast of Manchester. His family bought the marina in 2020 and they rent and sell boats and pontoons, service boats and sell related products.

At the show, the marina is featuring four brands of watercraft, each offering rebates of $2,500 to $3,000. He said this year large tritoons are popular. A tritoon has a third tube beneath its deck, whereas a pontoon only has two.

Vance said his goal is to make one quality sale at the show and to create a lot of connections.

“We can teach people to have more fun in the outdoors … and help them enjoy life more,” he said.

Photos: The 35th annual Iowa Boat, RV and Vacation Show at the UNI-Dome Boat Show 1 Boat Show 2 Boat Show 3 Boat Show 4 Boat Show 5 Boat Show 6 Boat Show 7 Boat Show 8 Boat Show 9 Boat Show 10

