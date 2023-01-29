 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Annual vacation show returns to Cedar Falls

  • 0

CEDAR FALLS — Outside, the weather was frightful. But inside the UNI-Dome, as snow fell across the Cedar Valley, thoughts turned to warm, sunny days ahead.

The 35th annual Iowa Boat, RV and Vacation Show returned to Cedar Falls this weekend to showcase campers, canoes, pontoons and other products from more than 50 vendors.

The show continues from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Most of the vendors are promoting sales as they try to make room for 2023 inventory.

Steve Miller, sales manager for Paine’s RV in Waterloo, said most of his camper models on the floor are from 2022, and he’s offering “the best pricing.”

This discovery sheds light on two important historical eras.

Something new buyers will notice this year is the amount of solar panels on the campers. Miller said solar energy can power the battery, interior lights and various outlets – depending on how much power they generate.

People are also reading…

“Most people have never been to a dealership,” he said. “This helps them understand what’s inside the campers.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, he noted, many people became first-time campers to spend time with family while social distancing.

“It was a perfect storm for the industry,” Miller said.

Sales during the pandemic were also great for Hartwick Marina Manager Greg Vance. Hartwick Marina is based in Delhi, southeast of Manchester. His family bought the marina in 2020 and they rent and sell boats and pontoons, service boats and sell related products.

At the show, the marina is featuring four brands of watercraft, each offering rebates of $2,500 to $3,000. He said this year large tritoons are popular. A tritoon has a third tube beneath its deck, whereas a pontoon only has two.

Vance said his goal is to make one quality sale at the show and to create a lot of connections.

“We can teach people to have more fun in the outdoors … and help them enjoy life more,” he said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Cooper Paxton takedown

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News