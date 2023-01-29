Annual vacation show returns to Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS — Outside, the weather was frightful. But inside the UNI-Dome, as snow fell across the Cedar Valley, thoughts turned to warm, sunny days ahead.
The 35th annual Iowa Boat, RV and Vacation Show returned to Cedar Falls this weekend to showcase campers, canoes, pontoons and other products from more than 50 vendors.
The show continues from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Most of the vendors are promoting sales as they try to make room for 2023 inventory.
Steve Miller, sales manager for Paine’s RV in Waterloo, said most of his camper models on the floor are from 2022, and he’s offering “the best pricing.”
This discovery sheds light on two important historical eras.
Something new buyers will notice this year is the amount of solar panels on the campers. Miller said solar energy can power the battery, interior lights and various outlets – depending on how much power they generate.
“Most people have never been to a dealership,” he said. “This helps them understand what’s inside the campers.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, he noted, many people became first-time campers to spend time with family while social distancing.
“It was a perfect storm for the industry,” Miller said.
Sales during the pandemic were also great for Hartwick Marina Manager Greg Vance. Hartwick Marina is based in Delhi, southeast of Manchester. His family bought the marina in 2020 and they rent and sell boats and pontoons, service boats and sell related products.
At the show, the marina is featuring four brands of watercraft, each offering rebates of $2,500 to $3,000. He said this year large tritoons are popular. A tritoon has a third tube beneath its deck, whereas a pontoon only has two.
Vance said his goal is to make one quality sale at the show and to create a lot of connections.
“We can teach people to have more fun in the outdoors … and help them enjoy life more,” he said.
Photos: The 35th annual Iowa Boat, RV and Vacation Show at the UNI-Dome
Boat Show 1
Cortney Matthias, center, and her children Caden, 5, left, and Lauren, 7, look through an array of plastic fishing bait during the 35th annual Iowa Boat, RV and Vacation Show at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Boat Show 2
Attendees browse through the various vendors at the 35th annual Iowa Boat, RV and Vacation Show at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Boat Show 3
Vendors with Hank's Live Bait & Tackle give a fishing seminar to attendees during the 35th annual Iowa Boat, RV and Vacation Show at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Boat Show 4
Attendees check out a pontoon boat on display during the 35th annual Iowa Boat, RV and Vacation Show at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Boat Show 5
Attendees browse through the various vendors at the 35th annual Iowa Boat, RV and Vacation Show at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Boat Show 6
Attendees browse through the various vendors at the 35th annual Iowa Boat, RV and Vacation Show at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Boat Show 7
Attendees browse through the various vendors at the 35th annual Iowa Boat, RV and Vacation Show at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Boat Show 8
Attendees browse the fishing poles on display during the 35th annual Iowa Boat, RV and Vacation Show at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Boat Show 9
Attendees browse through the various vendors at the 35th annual Iowa Boat, RV and Vacation Show at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Boat Show 10
Attendees browse through the various vendors at the 35th annual Iowa Boat, RV and Vacation Show at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Photos: Girls Wrestling Regional at Decorah, Jan. 27
Girls WR Regional Final 1
Union, La Porte City's Jillian Worthen raises her arm after defeating Mason City's Layla Phillips on Friday in the final round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional 1
Denver's Jules Neubauer competes against Anamosa's Ryan Carlson on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional 2
North Central's Annaston Stene competes against Nashua-Plainfield's Amberley Gerholdt on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional 3
Waterloo West's Jaydn Wirth competes against West Delaware's Anna O'Rear on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional 4
West Fork's Autumn Stonecypher competes against Kinzi Martin on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional 5
Waterloo East's Ar' Riyann Bass competes against Bellevue's Adessa Leibfried on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional 6
Mason City's Averi Peterson competes against North Fayette Valley's Claire Koester on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional 7
Osage's Jazzmine Olsen competes against New Hampton/Turkey Valley's Maycen Hackman on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional 8
Osage's Zoey Johnson competes against BCLUW-SH's Lelia Wedgwood on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional 9
North Central's Jessika Ausborn competes against Nashua-Plainfield's Makinzey Brannon on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional 10
Union, La Porte City's Josie Bergmeier competes against North Fayette Valley's Braelyn Meyer on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional 11
Waterloo West's Elizabeth Roberts competes against Tripoli's Kaydi Cowell on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional 12
Decorah's Ashley Bjork competes against Tripoli's Makennah Frank on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional 13
North Central's Lily Wilson competes against Anamosa's Bree Brophy on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional 14
Aplington-Parkersburg-Grundy Center's Avery Freund competes against Cascade's Grace Davis on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional 15
West Fork's Kaitlyn Burgin competes against West Delaware's Abigail O'Rear on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional 16
Clear Lake's Zoe Koontz competes against Crestwood's Rosie Niewoehner on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional 17
Charles City's Kylie Blunt competes against Dubuque Senior's Mya Hohnecker on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional 18
Charles City's Morgan Maloy competes against AGWSR Nova McStockard on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional 19
Osage's Katelyn Huebsch competes against Central Community's Madi Keppler on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional 20
Osage's Erika Power competes against BCLUW-SH's Alaynah Salazar on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional 21
Mason City's Jayda La Salle competes against Anamosa's Isabella Taylor on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional 22
Waterloo East's Armani Jones competes against Anamosa's Emily Fritz on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional 23
Waterloo East's Alexis Ott competes against North Central's Jasmine Schwartz on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional 24
Waterloo West's Lydia Parkhurst competes against Union, La Porte City's Lydia Albertsen on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional 25
Mason City's Lila Sheehan competes against Denver's Jules Neubauer on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional 26
Osage's Jaylnn Goodale competes against Algona's Makayla Erpelding on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional 27
Osage's Alexis Kolbet competes against Crestwood's Kara Kennedy on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional 28
Union, La Porte City's Taylor Hedeman competes against AP-GC's Lia Hovenga on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional 29
Mason City's Kamina Munson competes against West Delaware's Addesyn Welcher on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional 30
Waterloo West's Kammie Hoeck competes against Waterloo East's Libby Stocks on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional 31
Waterloo West's Elizabeth Roberts competes against West Delware's Lexi Bunting on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional 32
Mason City's Alexis Hoeft competes against North Fayette Valley's Braelyn Meyer on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional 33
Clear Lake's Emery Hippen competes against BCLUW-SH's Taya Hollingsworth on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional 34
Charles City's Kylie Blunt competes against NH-TV's Keira Myers on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional 35
Union, LaPorte City's Ava Mehlert competes against MFL MarMac's Mackenzie Bachman on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional 36
Mason City's Kyleigh James competes against Bellevue's Ryanne Dunn on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional 37
West Fork's Jenny Ramirez competes against Anamosa's Hadley Frater on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional 38
Osage's Katelynn Huebsch competes against Dubuque Hempstead's Annabel Blanchard on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional 39
Decorah's Mairi Sessions competes against Bellevue's Kelsey Knief on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional Final 2
Osage's Gable Hemann competes against Algona's Harley Tobin on Friday in the final round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional Final 3
Osage's Maddie Swenson competes against Central Community, Elkader's Reese Berns on Friday in the final round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional Final 4
Waterloo East's Libby Stocks competes against Anamosa's Adison Musser on Friday in the final round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional Final 5
AP-GC's Grace Storjohann competes against MFL MarMac's Kadence Pape on Friday in the final round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional Final 6
Charles City's Lilly Luft competes against Center Point-Urbana on Friday in the final round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional Final 7
Charles City's Elizabeth Oleson competes against Osage's Annaliese Arciniega on Friday in the final round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional Final 8
Mason City's Kyleigh James competes against Decorah's McKenzie Tollefson on Friday in the final round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional Final 9
Osage's Katelyn Huebsch competes against Center Point-Urbana's Moorea Brown on Friday in the final round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional Final 10
Mason City's Kyleigh James competes against Decorah's McKenzie Tollefson on Friday in the final round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional Final 11
Decorah's Lauren Luzum competes against Anamosa's Hadley Frater on Friday in the final round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional Final 12
AGWSR's Trinity Rotgers points to her coaches after defeating Crestwood's Saydey Scholbrock on Friday in the final round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional Final 13
Osage's Leah Grimm competes against Waukon's Kloe Hemmersbach on Friday in the final round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional Final 14
Decorah's Kamryn Steines competes against Epworth, Western Dubuque's Sharidan Engelken on Friday in the final round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional Final 15
Decorah's Skyla Jevne competes against Epworth, Western Dubuque's Adriana Shepherd on Friday in the final round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional Semi 1
Union, La Porte City's Jillian Worthen competes against North Central's Jasmine Schwartz on Friday in the semifinal round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional Semi 2
Osage's Gabel Hemann competes against Postville's Liliana Cortes on Friday in the semifinal round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional Semi 3
Osage's Jaylnn Goodale competes against Iowa Falls-Alden's Emma Ites on Friday in the semifinal round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional Semi 4
Mason City's Kamina Munson competes against Anamosa's Adison Musser on Friday in the semifinal round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional Semi 5
West Fork, Sheffield's Preslee Dickman competes against MFL MarMac's Kadence Pape on Friday in the semifinal round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional Semi 6
Osage's Maddie Swenson competes against Dubuque Senior's Hannah Reel on Friday in the semifinal round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional Semi 7
Crestwood's Odessa Nibbelink competes against Central Community's Tori Sylvester on Friday in the semifinal round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional Semi 8
Mason City's Alexis Hoeft competes against Decorah's Ashley Bjork on Friday in the semifinal round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional Semi 9
Denver's Tyanna Teetzen competes against Decorah's Anastasia Simon on Friday in the semifinal round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional Semi 10
Charles City's Lilly Luft competes against Wahlert, Dubuque's Bailey Welu on Friday in the semifinal round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional Semi 11
Charles City's Elizabeth Oleson competes against Central Community's Mayleigh Medberry on Friday in the semifinal round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional Semi 12
Denver's Tyanna Teetzen competes against Decorah's Anastasia Simon on Friday in the semifinal round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional Semi 13
Osage's Annaliese Arciniega competes against Dubuque Hempsted's Ayla Osterkamp on Friday in the semifinal round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional Semi 14
Mason City's Kyleigh James competes against Epworth, Western Dubuque's Sarah Roling on Friday in the semifinal round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional Semi 15
Mason City's Kallie Gibbons competes against Anamosa's Hadley Frater on Friday in the semifinal round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional Semi 16
Osage's Katelynn Huebsch competes against BCLUW-SH's Taya Hollingsworth on Friday in the semifinal round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional Semi 17
Waterloo West's Lydia Parkhurst competes against West Delaware's Ella Goedken on Friday in the semifinal round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional Semi 18
Clear Lake's Olivia Fausnaugh competes against AGWSR's Trinity Rotgers on Friday in the semifinal round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional Semi 19
Osage's Leah Grimm competes against Wahlert, Dubuque's Avery Schmidt on Friday in the semifinal round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional Semi 20
Osage's Leah Grimm celebrates after her victory against Wahlert, Dubuque's Avery Schmidt on Friday in the semifinal round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional Semi 21
Charles City's Ava Thompson competes against Osage's Emma Schipper on Friday in the semifinal round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.