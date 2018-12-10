Try 1 month for 99¢
Teddy Bears

Co-chair Jerry Himes is ready for the annual Teddy Bear Roundup.

CEDAR FALLS — The 38th annual Teddy Bear Roundup will be from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Friday at the Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49, 1934 Irving St., hosted by KWWL’s Eileen Loan.

People can donate a bear for admission to the event. Bears also can be dropped off the day of the event after noon. The bears will be donated to Shriners Hospital.

There also will be a cash bar and door prizes. Dinner music will be by Marcus Jackson, with evening music from Francis Bryan and Brakke Bryan, Dee Voorhees and Group, the Channel Cats and Kitten, the Shriner Oriental Band and Jan Moore.

Event chairman is Jerry Himes, and co-chairs are Shirley Davis, Teddy Widdel, Phyllis Cuvelier, Kevin Marik and Mr. and Mrs. Rusty Glaser.

